Uvalde Shooter's Grandmother Remains in Critical Condition

Gunman shot her before massacring 19 children and two teachers

A relative of the Texas gunman who killed 19 schoolchildren in Uvalde, told NBC that her grandmother remains in critical condition and faces more surgery.

The older woman was shot by the gunman before he set out on his rampage at Robb Elementary School, where he also killed two teachers. 

“As of right now, stable,” the relative said. “She has some surgeries to go through.”

The relative, who says one of her own cousins, a 9-year-old girl, was killed at the school, said she had lived in the house with the gunman.

“Nobody knew what he was going through,” she said. “Nobody.”

The 18-year-old gunman fought with his mother, Adriana Reyes, and moved out. The mother’s boyfriend, Juan Alvarez, told NBC that the mother and son had a tumultuous relationship.

“I’m very upset about everything,” Reyes told NBC.

The gunman bought two AR-15-style rifles soon after his 18th birthday.

