Utah man wanted for threats to Biden, Bragg fatally shot during FBI raid

A Utah man wanted for violent threats against President Joe Biden and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was fatally shot by FBI agents Wednesday morning, the agency confirmed to NBC News.

Special agents were attempting to serve arrest and search warrants at a home in Provo when they shot and killed to Craig Deleeuw Robertson, according to court documents.

Robertson allegedly made threats against Biden on social media, saying he was "cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle," ahead of the president's visit to the state on Wednesday.

Robertson's threats against Bragg included saying he was going to New York and wanted to "put a nice hole in his forehead with my 9mm." Bragg was overseeing the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs that arose during his first White House campaign. Trump has pleaded not guilty in that case to 34 felony counts of falsifying internal business records at his private company about a hush-money payoff to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

Robertson also made threats to other politicians.

No FBI agents were injured, am agency spokesperson said.

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/23904100-complaint-against-craig-deleeuw-robertson?responsive=1&title=1

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.