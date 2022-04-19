Russia-Ukraine War

US Trying to Seize $325M Superyacht Reportedly Owned by Sanctioned Russian Oligarch

Suleiman Kerimov has been sanctioned in the U.S. since 2018

MUGLA, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 18: The 106m-long and 18m-high super luxury motor yacht Amadea, one of the largest yacht in the world is seen after anchored at pier in Pasatarlasi for bunkering with 9 fuel trucks, on February 18, 2020 in Bodrum district of Mugla province in Turkey. Amadea, the Cayman-flagged motor yacht, arrived from France and entered in Turkey passing through Greece. Amadeus's interior layout sleeps up to 16 guests in 8 cabins, including a master suite, a VIP stateroom, with a helipad.
Osman Uras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The U.S. government is attempting to seize a superyacht docked in Fiji that is widely believed to be owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, according to a restraining order application filed by Fijian authorities.

The Amadea yacht is currently “restrained from leaving Fijian waters” until U.S. authorities finalize their warrant to seize the ship, Fiji’s public prosecutor Christopher Pryde said in a statement.

The move comes as Western nations have ramped up efforts to seize and freeze assets around the world owned by sanctioned Russian individuals with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kerimov has been sanctioned in the U.S. since 2018. 

Drone footage form Mariupol, Ukraine, shows a destroyed apartment building.
Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarVladimir Putinsuleiman kerimov
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us