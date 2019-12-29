U.S. COAST GUARD

US Coast Guard Seaman Headed to Court Martial Over Alaska Death

Ethan Tucker, who is from Ludington, Michigan, is in custody in San Diego as he faces court-martial proceedings

By Rachel D'Oro

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The U.S. Coast Guard says a seaman will face a court-martial on murder and other charges in the death of a fellow seaman during a night of drinking in Alaska.

Ethan Tucker is charged with the January death of 19-year-old Seaman Ethan Kelch of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Military prosecutors allege the 21-year-old Tucker, of Ludington, Michigan, beat Kelch and left him in frigid water, where he drowned.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Monsey Stabbing 58 mins ago

What We Know About Suspect in NY Hanukkah Stabbing

White Settlement 2 hours ago

Daughter of Deacon Killed in Texas Church Shooting Speaks Out

The San Diego Union-Tribune said Ethan Tucker was released in November after the admiral overseeing his prosecution ordered a new hearing in the case.

During an October hearing, a lawyer for Tucker said a bystander took a video that night showing Tucker’s efforts to get Kelch out of the water. The lawyer said he is confident his client will be vindicated.

Both were serving on the cutter Douglas Munro, based in Kodiak, Alaska.

This article tagged under:

U.S. COAST GUARDAlaska
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us