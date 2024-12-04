Texas

3 US Army soldiers arrested on human smuggling charges near US-Mexico border

The soldiers were arrested in Presidio along the border with Mexico, about 500 miles (805 kilometers) southwest of Dallas

By The Associated Press

RAMSAY DE GIVE/AFP via Getty Images

Three U.S. Army soldiers at Fort Cavazos, Texas, have been arrested on human smuggling charges, U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas said Thursday

Soldiers Emilio Mendoza Lopez, Angel Palma, 20, and Enrique Jauregui, 25, were arrested after a vehicle allegedly driven by Palma and carrying Mendoza Lopez, a Mexican national and two Guatemalan nationals was stopped Nov. 27 by law enforcement in Presidio along the border with Mexico, about 500 miles southwest of Dallas.

Mike Lahrman, a spokesman for Esparza, said he did not know the soldier's ranks or whether action had been taken against them by the military. A spokesman for Fort Cavazos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Mendoza Lopez and Palma allegedly traveled from Fort Cavazos to Presidio for the purpose of picking up and transporting undocumented noncitizens,” Esparza said in a statement.

“Jauregui is alleged to be the recruiter and facilitator of the human smuggling conspiracy,” according to Esparza. “Data extracted from Palma’s phone through a search warrant revealed messages between the three soldiers indicating collaboration in the smuggling operation.”

Mendoza Lopez was arrested at the scene of the Nov. 27 traffic stop while Palma, who prosecutors said fled the scene of the traffic stop, and Jauregui were arrested Tuesday at Fort Cavazos, about 125 miles (201 kilometers) south of Dallas, Lahrman said.

Mendoza Lopez's attorney, Shane Chriesman, said he is awaiting more information, known as discovery, from prosecutors on the charge.

“Once I get discovery and have a chance to assess the case we'll develop a plan of attack” and will try to get a bond set for Mendoza Lopez, who is currently jailed without bail, Chriesman said.

No attorneys are listed in jail records who could speak for for Palma and Jauregui, who are awaiting their first court appearance on Friday, according to Esparza.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

TexasCrime and Courts
