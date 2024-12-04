UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot outside NYC hotel

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside a Manhattan hotel early Wednesday morning, the NYPD said.

Thompson, 50, was shot in the chest outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel at 1335 Ave of the Americas, police said. Police are investigating the shooting as a possible targeted attack against the insurance giant CEO, law enforcement sources tell NBC New York.

Thompson was initially found unconscious and unresponsive, and was taken to Mount Sinai West hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, according to the NYPD.

The shooting happened around 6:46 a.m., police said.

UnitedHealth Group was set to hold an investor day at the Hilton on Wednesday but canceled it after reports of the shooting, CNBC reports.

“I’m afraid that we – some of you may know we’re dealing with very serious medical situation with one of our team members,” UnitedHealth Group staff said during the investor day, according to a transcript obtained by CNBC. “And as a result, I’m afraid we’re going to have to bring to a close the event today, which I’m sure you’ll understand.”

No arrests have been made in the case and police said they are looking for the gunman who left the scene wearing all black clothing. A witness said they saw the gunman take off on a bicycle after the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

NBC New York has reached out to UnitedHealthCare for comment.