United Methodist Church Looks to Split over LGBTQ Issues

The proposal is titled Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace through Separation

The United Methodist Church has proposed splitting into separate entities in order to resolve long-standing disagreements over the issues of same-sex marriage and the ordination of gay clergy, according to a statement shared Friday by the United Methodist Council of Bishops.

The proposal, titled Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace through Separation, notes that the church failed to reconcile its schism in prior meetings and has reached “an impasse.”

“...the Church’s witness and mission is being impeded, and the Church itself as well as its members have been injured,” the nine-page document says.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Iran 4 hours ago

Cycle of Revenge: What’s Next After Killing of Iran General?

Iran 4 hours ago

’A More Dangerous World’: Iran Killing Triggers Global Alarm

To get the full story, go to NBC News

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us