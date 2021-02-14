United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates Publishes First Photo From Mars Probe

The image comes from its “Amal,” or “Hope,” space probe

SPACE-MARS
United Arab EUnited Arab Emirates Space Agenc/AFP via Getty Images

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday published the first image for its Mars probe now circling the red planet.

The picture, taken Wednesday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars. It shows Mars' north pole, as well as Mars' largest volcano, Olympus Mons.

The image comes from its “Amal,” or “Hope,” space probe.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Egypt 45 mins ago

Archaeologists Unearth Ancient Beer Factory in Egypt

Argentina 1 hour ago

Flamboyant Former Argentine President Carlos Menem Dies at 90

The probe swung into orbit around Mars on Tuesday in a triumph for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

United Arab EmiratesMars
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us