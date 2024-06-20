Connecticut

United Airlines flight forced to return to Connecticut airport after engine part lands on runway

Five crew members and 124 passengers were onboard

By LeAnne Gendreau

NBC Universal, Inc.

A United Airlines flight that took off from Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, around 8 a.m. Thursday had to return to the airport after an issue with an engine and part of the plane ended up on the runway.

United said Flight 325, an Airbus A320, was heading from Bradley International Airport to Denver International Airport and it returned safely to Bradley to address an issue with one engine and a portion of the engine’s sound-dampening outer liner was found on the runway.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Five crew members and 124 passengers were onboard.

United said they are arranging other flights to get the passengers to Denver.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us