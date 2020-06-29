Unidentified Human Remains Found Near Area Where Remains of Fort Hood Soldier Morales Located

Unidentified remains were found in Killeen, Texas, Saturday afternoon, NBC affiliate KCEN reported.

Killeen police said Saturday's discovery was within walking distance of the site where the skeletal remains of Gregory Morales, who had gone missing from Fort Hood and was last heard from in August 2019, were found near 3200 Florence Road on June 19.

Detectives arrived on the scene and removed the remains near 3400 Florence Road Saturday. The remains were sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas to determine if they are human or animal remains, according to Killeen police.

On Tuesday, Army Criminal Investigation Command officials released the following statement on the partial remains found by their investigators:

"Due to extensive investigative work conducted by Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, agents have returned to an area of interest close to the Leon River, Bell County, Texas, for more investigative work in the search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen," said Chris Grey, U.S. Army CID spokesman. "After receiving additional information, agents have discovered what has been described as partial human remains after analysis from a forensic anthropologist. Army CID agents are currently on scene with the Texas Rangers, the FBI and Bell County Sheriff's Department. No confirmation as to the identity of the remains has been made at this point and we ask for the media and public's understanding that the identification process can take time. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, no further information will be released at this time."

The search is still ongoing for Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier missing for more than two months.

Officials say foul play is suspected in both Morales's and Guillén's disappearances. But investigators also said they do not believe Morales's death is related to Guillén's search.

A $25,000 and $50,000 reward is being offered for information on Morales's death and Guillén's search, respectively.

Anyone with information may call Army Criminal Investigation Command Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.