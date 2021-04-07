Unemployed NJ Electrician Accused of Being at Forefront of U.S. Capitol Siege

What to Know An out-of-work electrician with a 2-month-old child has become the latest tri-state area arrest in connection to the deadly U.S. Capitol siege that took place Jan. 6, according to federal prosecutors.

Christopher Quaglin was arrested by the FBI Wednesday morning and was charged with attacking multiple Capitol Hill police officers during the violent events that unfolded more than three months ago.

During Quaglin's court appearance Wednesday, the judge called the nature of the charges “horrific” but agreed to let Quaglin be released on home confinement with an ankle bracelet. For now, however, he remains behind bars as prosecutors want 24 hours to appeal, asking for detention saying Quaglin's actions show he is a danger.

An out-of-work electrician with a 2-month-old child has become the latest tri-state area arrest in connection to the deadly U.S. Capitol siege that took place Jan. 6, according to federal prosecutors.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Christopher Quaglin was arrested by the FBI Wednesday morning and was charged with attacking multiple Capitol Hill police officers as well as attempting to corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede a Congressional proceeding during the violent events that unfolded more than three months ago.

Dressed in red white and blue, Quaglin allegedly used a chemical spray, hitting one officer in the face at close range. Prosecutors say he also stole a police shield and used it to ram other officers as the crowd tried to breach Capitol Hill.

Prosecutors say there are social media and police body cam videos showing Quaglin was at the front of the line (see affidavit photo below), inviting others to join him.

Federal Criminal Complaint

According to the affidavit, the North Brunswick resident was captured on body worn cameras outside the U.S. Capitol during the siege. The documents state that seemingly unprovoked, Quaglin shouted at Metropolitan Police Department officers: “You don’t want this fight. You do not want this f---ing fight. You are on the wrong f---ing side. You’re going to bring a f---ing pistol, I’m going to bring a f---ing cannon. You wait! You wait! You wait! Stay there like a f---ing sheep! This guy doesn’t know what the f--- is going on.” Several seconds later, Quaglin allegedly grabbed onto the fence and appears to shake it and push against it while the MPD officers are on the other side of the fence.

Additionally, according to the affidavit, Quaglin pushed a number of officers (see affidavit photo below), while aggressively shouting at them. He also allegedly assaulted numerous officers including spraying one officer with bear spray in the face as well as grabbing a shield and striking an officer with it.

Federal Criminal Complaint

Prosecutors allege that Quaglin went to Washington D.C. to attend the Jan. 6 rally in support of former President Donald Trump with a bear spray mask and booked several hotel rooms. He allegedly encouraged others to attend.

He was a “man prepared for war” prosecutors said.

According to the federal criminal complaint, Quaglin allegedly posted a photo online (see below) a couple of weeks before the riot of guns and weapons saying: "I have been planning this since Bush left office and Obama came in" and after the riots, he said he had a great time storming the Capitol.

Federal Criminal Complaint

Quaglin's lawyer says he plans to plead not guilty and speculated Quaglin got caught up in the moment. During a hearing Wednesday, the judge scoffed at that notion -- sarcastically asking if he happened to just find a helmet and bear spray in some nearby bushes or did he in fact plan for battle.

The judge called the nature of the charges “horrific” but agreed to let Quaglin be released on home confinement with an ankle bracelet. For now, however, he remains behind bars as prosecutors want 24 hours to appeal that decision, asking for detention saying Quaglin's actions show he is a danger.

Local FBI officials continue to help Washington, D.C. officials search for numerous others from the tri-state area who took part in the Jan. 6 riots. Additional arrests are expected in the days and weeks ahead.

This latest development follows a myriad of arrests and charges against a number of tri-state residents in connection to the violent events that unfolded early January when a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

More than three months after the siege, the FBI continues to make arrests throughout the country. Since the violent riot, a number of tri-state residents have been arrested and charged with various crimes in connection to the deadly event, including a New York City sanitation worker, the brother of a retired NYPD officer, an MTA worker and an Upper West Side community leader.

Additionally, a man who surrendered at the FBI’s Hudson Valley office in February to face charges in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol siege is a retired NYPD officer who had been assigned for a time to work perimeter security at City Hall and at Gracie Mansion, the mayor's official residence.