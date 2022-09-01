Russia-Ukraine War

New Attacks Delay U.N. Mission to Inspect Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

Russian officials in turn accused Ukraine of being responsible for the eruption of fierce fighting around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is Europe’s largest.

Cooling towers of Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Station
Getty Images

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant faced new danger Thursday as Ukraine accused Russian forces of shelling the site — and the route a team of international inspectors were taking in a bid to secure its safety after weeks of growing alarm about a radiation disaster.

The United Nations mission vowed to press on, even as the two sides traded fresh accusations that the other was endangering its members as well as the plant’s nuclear reactors. But the team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency was delayed amid the fighting.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi "has personally negotiated with Ukrainian military authorities to be able to proceed and he remains determined that this important mission reaches the [Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant] today," the spokesperson said.

Moscow officials blamed Kyiv for the eruption of fierce fighting around the plant, which is in southern Ukraine but under Russian occupation. Its defense ministry said Ukrainian troops had attempted a daring amphibious landing in an effort to seize back control of the plant and disrupt the U.N. mission.

NBC News could not immediately verify the claims of either side.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Education 2 hours ago

Reading, Math Scores For 9-Year-Olds Fell Sharply During Pandemic

Russia-Ukraine War 4 hours ago

N. Korea May Send Workers to Russian-Occupied East Ukraine

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarUkrainenuclear power
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us