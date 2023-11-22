The bodies of four teenage boys who had been missing since they left for a weekend camping trip have been found inside their overturned car, British police said Tuesday.

Police in Wales said the bodies of the boys, who were reportedly 16 to 18 years old, were recovered from the car that appeared to have left a highway near Tremadog in Gwynedd, northwest Wales. The vehicle was upside-down and partially submerged in water, police said.

A search was launched for Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris after they failed to return home to Shropshire, England, from an overnight camping trip to the Snowdonia area.

“At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time," said police superintendent Owain Llewellyn.

Mark Drakeford, the first minister of Wales, said the boys’ deaths were “devastating news."