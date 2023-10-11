Uber Eats now lets customers order from two stores at the same time

Uber Eats announced its multi-store ordering feature.

Customers can choose up to two stores in the same order, without paying an extra delivery fee.

DoorDash unveiled a similar program in August 2021.

Uber announced on Wednesday that its Uber Eats app now allows customers to order from two stores at the same time.

So, for example, if you want to order an Italian dinner and wine to go with it from a nearby liquor store, you should be able to do that. And you won't have to pay an additional delivery fee.

Uber said it's part of an effort by Uber to be more green and to help save customers money. It may help the company keep customers from using competitors like DoorDash, which has had a similar feature since 2021. Unlike DoorDash's option, Uber Eats allows you to add from a secondary location before checkout.

Uber told CNBC that the options for how near the second location needs to be to the first are contingent on time of day, driver availability and other market factors.

It should be fairly easy to use. Once you finish choosing food from your first location, you'll see a notification bar that says "Bundle another store" which lets you add goods from somewhere else.