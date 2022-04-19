Uber Driver Turns in Jan. 6 Rioter Who Bragged About Capitol Attack on Dashcam

The FBI arrested a Jan. 6 riot participant thanks in part to a conversation the man had with his Uber driver the night of the attack on U.S. Capitol, according to court records unsealed Tuesday.

On the evening of Jan. 6, just after 7 p.m., a Donald Trump supporter hopped into the back of an Uber in downtown D.C., about a mile northwest of the U.S. Capitol.

It was about an hour after the curfew imposed by D.C.'s mayor, and the riot participant had an obvious injury to his eye.

The Uber driver — who had a camera mounted in his car that recorded the ride and that he subsequently turned over to police — struck up a conversation about the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

FBI; U.S. Department of Justice

For more on this story, go to NBC News.