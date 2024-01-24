U.S. Marshals in NJ shoot and kill suspected robber of Brooklyn's ‘Bling Bishop': sources

U.S. Marshals attempting to arrest a suspect wanted in the 2022 robbery of the so-called “Bling Bishop” in Brooklyn shot and killed the man as he fired at law enforcement Wednesday afternoon, two senior law enforcement sources said.

Shamar Leggette, 41, was inside the MHO Inn and Suites on US-1 in Monmouth Junction when U.S. Marshals attempted to arrest him, sources said.

A woman inside the hotel surrendered to authorities, but amid negotiations with federal agents, senior law enforcement sources tell NBC New York Leggette came out shooting at deputy marshals and they returned fire killing him.

The New Jersey State Attorney General's Office is investigating. South Brunswick police officers were also on the scene.

Leggette was wanted for the robbery of Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead who was robbed of $1 million of jewelry on-camera during a livestreamed sermon in July 2022, sources tell NBC New York.

Two men were previously arrested in the robbery but a third suspect was never caught, police said.

Sources said Leggette was wanted for additional crimes, including in Queens and Rhode Island.