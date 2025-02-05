Bahamas

US Coast Guard finds Chinese migrant on paddleboard 25 miles off Bahamas

The man was spotted about 25 miles off Freeport by the Cutter Seahorse, officials said in a post on X Wednesday

By NBC6

The U.S. Coast Guard found a Chinese migrant floating on a paddleboard off the Bahamas, officials said.
U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard found a Chinese migrant floating on a paddleboard off the Bahamas, officials said.

The man was spotted about 25 miles off Freeport by the Cutter Seahorse, officials said in a post on X Wednesday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Photos and video released by the Coast Guard showed the man paddling on what appeared to be two boards on top of each other, with a small amount of what looked like luggage strapped to them.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

He was transferred back to the Bahamas on Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Bahamas
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us