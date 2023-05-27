Louisiana

U.S. Coast Guard Ends Search for Louisiana Teen Who Went Overboard in the Bahamas

Cameron Robbins, 18, was a recent high school graduate who went overboard during a sunset cruise on Wednesday night

By Mirna Alsharif, Michelle Acevedo | NBC News

Cameron Robbins
Courtesy: Shari and Will Robbins

The U.S. Coast Guard has ended their search for a Louisiana teenager who went overboard during a sunset cruise in the Bahamas on Wednesday night.

The agency announced the conclusion of its search for 18-year-old Cameron Robbins, a recent high school graduate, on Saturday after a two-day effort led by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

The agency did not clarify if a body was found.

Robbins was in the Bahamas staying at the Atlantis Paradise resort in Nassau with other teenagers from Baton Rouge to mark their high school graduations, Louisiana State University confirmed Thursday.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Robbins graduated from the University Lab High School, which operates as part of LSU, on Sunday. The trip was not a school sanctioned event, according to LSU.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Louisiananews
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us