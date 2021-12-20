Vladislav Klyushin

U.S. Charges Russian Businessman With Hacking, Insider Trading

Hacking and insider trading charges were unsealed Monday in Boston against Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

A Russian with close ties to the Kremlin decided to take a ski vacation to Switzerland with his family on his private jet.

That was a big mistake, considering he was in the crosshairs of the FBI.

