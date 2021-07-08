recall alert

Tyson Foods Recalls Almost 4,500 Tons of Chicken Products

The recall involves three dozen products containing pre-cooked chicken marketed under the Tyson and other labels

The Tyson Foods Inc. logo is seen on a box arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. The largest U.S. meat company posted better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings as beef demand rose and cattle costs fell, Tyson said Monday in a statement.
Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tyson Foods is recalling almost 4500 tons (4082.33 metric tonnes) of ready-to-eat chicken products after finding the products may be tainted with listeria bacteria, federal officials announced Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall a month after two consumers reported falling ill with listeriosis. Further investigation revealed one death besides the two listeriosis cases traced to pre-cooked chicken produced by Dexter, Missouri-based Tyson Foods, according to a statement from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The recall involves three dozen products containing pre-cooked chicken marketed under the Tyson and other labels. The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and military locations.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Afghanistan 6 hours ago

‘Overdue': Biden Sets Aug. 31 for US Exit From Afghanistan

Surfside condo collapse 11 hours ago

‘We Are Not Stopping': Surfside Death Toll Reaches 64 as Recovery Effort Continues

Listeriosis is a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. It causes fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

recall alertTyson Foodschicken recall
Local Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers NBC Sports Philadelphia Flyers Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us