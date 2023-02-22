Social Security

Two Women, One Social Security Number, and a Mighty Big Mess

Jieun Kim of Los Angeles and Jieun Kim of Chicagoland say their lives were turned upside down because the SSA mistakenly issued them both the same number.

Getty Images

They have the same name. They were born on the same day in South Korea. And they were both assigned the same Social Security number after they emigrated to the United States.

This bureaucratic bungle has bedeviled Jieun Kim, of Los Angeles, and Jieun Kim, who lives just outside Chicago in Evanston, Illinois, for almost as long as they’ve been in this country.

Over the past five years, the 31-year-old women have had their banking and savings accounts shut down. They have had their credit cards blocked. They have been suspected of engaging in identity theft.

And, they say, the Social Security Administration has been either unable, or unwilling, to rectify its mistake. The agency has not responded to NBC News' request for comment.

The result has been a level of frustration that LA Kim has likened to “throwing (an) egg onto the huge rock.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

