Nevada

Two Pilots Killed When Their Air Tankers Collide Mid-Air

The planes had been dispatched to help battle the Bishop Fire, a 14,000-acre blaze burning on federal land

In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, file photo, an air tanker drops fire retardant on a burning hillside in the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
AP Photo/Josh Edelson, File

Two pilots were killed Thursday when their air tankers collided in midair as they were helping to fight a large wildfire in southern Nevada, federal officials said.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management suggested in a statement that the deceased were "contract pilots." "Recovery operations are currently underway and initial notifications are still being made," it said.

The planes had been dispatched to help fight the Bishop Fire, a 14,000-acre blaze burning on federal land roughly 150 miles northeast of Las Vegas, according to Nevada Fire Information, a site with state and federal fire data.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Florida 21 hours ago

Isaias Becomes Hurricane as It Heads to Florida

Donald Trump 23 hours ago

Virus Updates: Trump Continues Push to Reopen Schools; ‘No Evidence' Mask Leads to Infection

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman said that neither aircraft was able to land.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Nevadawildfire
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us