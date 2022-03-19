Six People Injured After Helicopter Crashes in Southern California

Six people on board an LA County Sheriff's Department helicopter suffered a variety of injuries after it crashed in the Angeles National Forest Near Azusa Saturday, the LA County Fire Department said.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:56 p.m. near Highway 39 and East Fork Road as the LASD Air Rescue 5 helicopter was responding to a service call.

The aircraft is usually used for rescue operations.

“It was their turn to be rescued,” LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a press conference Saturday.

All six occupants of the aircraft survived, including a doctor from UCLA who was on a ride along. None of them suffered critical injuries, Villanueva said.

"We’re very thankful that everyone survived,” he added.

The aircraft was a Super Puma medium lift helicopter, Villanueva said.

An investigation into why the crash occurred is ongoing.