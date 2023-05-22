Ohio

Two Infants Found Dead in Garbage in Cleveland

Police said the mother of the child is a 16-year-old female

By Dennis Romero | NBC News

Cleveland
WKYC

A homicide investigation has been launched after two infants were found dead in a garbage can in Cleveland, Ohio, police said.

They were dead when officers found them Saturday night, according to public records made available by the Cleveland Division of Police. The cause and manner of death have not been released.

“Preliminary information indicates that the mother of the child, a 16-year-old female, had given birth to the babies days earlier,” police said in a statement

Police have not named the mother.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Ohio
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us