Two drones approaching Moscow shot down in Ukraine's attempt to take the war to Russia

The drones were intercepted on their approach to Moscow and there were no casualties, officials say

By The Associated Press

Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russian air defenses shot down two drones aimed at Moscow overnight, officials said Wednesday, in what they described as Ukraine’s latest attempt to strike the Russian capital in an apparent campaign to unnerve Muscovites and take the war to Russia.

The drones were intercepted on their approach to Moscow and there were no casualties, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. The Russian Defense Ministry described it as a “terrorist attack.”

One of the drones came down in the Domodedovo region south of Moscow and the other fell near the Minsk highway, west of the city, according to Sobyanin. Domodedovo airport is one of Moscow’s busiest.

It was not clear where the drones were launched from, and Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment. Ukraine usually neither confirms nor denies such attacks.

Flights were halted at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on July 30 and Aug. 1, when drones smashed into the Moscow City business district after being jammed by air defenses in two separate incidents.

In May, Russian authorities accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

Recent drone attacks have aimed at targets from the Russian capital to the Crimean Peninsula.

After Russia came perilously close to civil war over the weekend, President Joe Biden pledged continued support for Ukraine in their fight against a year-long Russian invasion. “No matter what happens in Russia, we, the United States, will continue to support Ukraine’s defense, and its sovereignty and its territorial integrity.”
