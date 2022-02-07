The Bahamas

Two Cruise Ships Seized in Bahamas Over Unpaid Fuel Bills

The ocean liners reportedly changed course to avoid their planned U.S. destination of Miami. Customers had to disembark in Bimini

Bahamian authorities arrested two cruise ships from the Hong Kong-based Crystal Cruises, the Crystal Symphony and the Crystal Serenity, after a U.S. court ordered their seizure last month for millions of dollars in unpaid fuel bills, according to cruise industry publications.

After changing course from Miami to avoid the U.S. judge’s order, the ships sailed to the Bahamas and allowed passengers to disembark in Bimini, according to Cruise Law News, which reported the ships’ Feb. 4 arrests in waters near Freeport.

Only crew were aboard during the seizure.

In a statement to NBC News, Crystal Cruises said it is unable to comment on pending legal matters.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

