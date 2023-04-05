Twitter Users Who Canceled Their Paid Verification Still Have Check Marks

Before Ryan Garcia bought Twitter Blue, he was unverified on the platform. He hoped that buying a subscription to the service, which offers verification and other features, would help him reach a wider audience.

But he found the service cumbersome and decided to unsubscribe, last paying for the service in February. However, one month later, Twitter has yet to remove his verified check mark.

The Twitter Blue users described being frustrated with their continued verification, saying they’re subjected to dayslong reviews when they want to change either their profile picture or their display name. Despite still being verified, they no longer have access to an edit button or long-form tweets, which are perks of the subscription. Technology news website Gizmodo first documented that some Twitter Blue users retained their verification after canceling their subscriptions.

For the once-paying users who spoke to NBC News, the glitchiness of Twitter Blue is somewhat par for the course since Musk took over the site. Many said they find the platform to be glitchier and less reliable under Musk’s ownership and Twitter Blue is no different.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.