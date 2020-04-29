air travel

TSA Says 500 of Its Employees Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

208 TSA employees have recovered from the illness

Passengers wearing protective masks enter a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles on April 9, 2020.
Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Five hundred people who work for the Transportation Security Administration have tested positive for COVID-19, including four people who died from the disease, the agency said Wednesday.

Of the 500 who tested positive, 208 TSA employees recovered from the illness, the agency said in a statement.

Almost 40 percent of positive cases were found in employees working in the three major airports serving the greater New York City region.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus pandemic 13 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Feds to Let Social Distancing Rules Expire; 3 Treated for Rare Kids’ Syndrome

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Gilead Says Early Results of Coronavirus Drug Trial Show Improvement With Shorter Remdesivir Treatment

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

air travelcoronavirus pandemicTSA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us