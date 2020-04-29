TSA Says 500 of Its Employees Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Five hundred people who work for the Transportation Security Administration have tested positive for COVID-19, including four people who died from the disease, the agency said Wednesday.
Of the 500 who tested positive, 208 TSA employees recovered from the illness, the agency said in a statement.
Almost 40 percent of positive cases were found in employees working in the three major airports serving the greater New York City region.
