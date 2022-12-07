Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at a Wisconsin airport saved a dog from a ruff day after it was left inside a backpack during a routine x-ray scan.

According to TSA Great Lakes' Twitter account, the bizarre discovery took place at the Dane County Regional Airport in December, when the dog was 'accidentally' left in the backpack by its owner during a security scan.

A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray @MSN_Airport this week. When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JLOStCDsir — TSA_GreatLakes (@TSA_GreatLakes) December 6, 2022

"When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules," the agency said in a tweet following the discovery.

TSA's security procedures do not prohibit you from bringing your fluffy companion on a flight, but the agency does recommend special crates for them.