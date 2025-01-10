TSA reveals craziest confiscations of 2024, from snakes in pants to meth in crutches

Some folks are taking "carry-on" a little too seriously. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has dropped a list of the wildest prohibited items people have tried to sneak through airports in 2024.

10. Marijuana in peanut butter jar - Asheville Regional Airport

This smooth criminal in North Carolina tried to get away with hiding their bag of marijuana in a hollowed out jar of Jif. Looks like TSA doesn’t have a creamy or crunchy preference.

9. Knife shoved inside shoe - Williamsburg International Airport

TSA and this passenger got off on the wrong foot in Virginia after they stuffed a knife in their shoe before going through PreCheck and claimed they didn't know it was there.

8. Gun in ruby red combat boot, stuck in LEGO box - Newark Liberty International Airport

Gun parts were found stuffed in a red combat boot and stored in a Marvel Avengers LEGO set in their carry-on bag. TSA in New Jersey pieced it together in no time.

7. Knife inside laptop - Seattle Tacoma International Airport

TSA found a knife inside the shell of a laptop that they claimed they didn't know was there. This may not be what folks meant by "cutting-edge" tech.

6. Vape pen stuffed inside travel sized toothpaste - Chicago Midway International Airport

Someone should've brushed up on the rules before trying to sneak their vape into the airport in a travel-sized toothpaste. Though vapes are allowed in carry-on bags, this discreet packaging was definitely a head-scratcher.

5. Gun wrapped in tinfoil inside teapot with shot glasses - Portland International Airport

This passenger was brewing up trouble when they decided to bring their tinfoil-wrapped gun parts and ammunition inside a teapot to the airport.

4. Meth hidden inside crutches - Portsmouth International Airport

During an X-ray screening in New Hampshire, a mass was discovered in a crutch and methamphetamine was discovered wrapped in electrical tape. Good thing TSA doesn’t need an X-Ray to spot a bad decision.

3. Live snakes inside pants - Miami International Airport

Check out this unofficial deleted scene from "Snakes on a Plane"! Someone was caught hiding two live snakes in their pants.

2. Replica IED walkie talkie - El Paso International Airport

This traveler in Texas was testing, testing the TSA's patience. A replica improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered in the passenger's carry-on bag.

1. Gun in baby stroller - William P. Hobby Airport

A gun was found in the seat pocket of a stroller at this Houston airport and, oh baby, local law enforcement did not let it stroll by.

