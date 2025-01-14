Trump's Cabinet picks are set for Senate hearings. Here's the schedule

After the initial crush of personnel announcements for President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration, now the nominations process officially begins.

Senate hearings are scheduled this coming week for several of Trump's picks for the Cabinet. Many have met with senators individually. Now, they will go before the committees overseeing the agencies that Trump wants them to run.

Here's a look at the schedule for Senate hearings set so far, in Eastern time:

Tuesday

9 a.m.: Doug Collins, Department of Veterans Affairs

The former Georgia congressman is up first, before the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee. Collins is a Baptist minister, former U.S. Navy chaplain and Air Force Reserve colonel. The VA provides health care to former members of the U.S. armed forces.

9:30 a.m.: Pete Hegseth, Department of Defense

The former “Fox & Friends” weekend host and Army National Guard combat veteran goes before the Senate Armed Services Committee after weeks of meetings during which some senators have questioned his fitness for the role amid allegations of excessive drinking and sexual misconduct. The Pentagon chief's authority over the U.S. military is second only to that of the president's.

10 a.m.: Doug Burgum, Interior Department

The former governor of North Dakota and businessman appears before members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, who will consider his nomination as interior secretary, the chief steward of U.S. public lands. Burgum, who endorsed Trump after ending his own 2024 presidential bid and campaigned for Trump, has also been tapped to lead the National Energy Council. Trump has said the council will seek to establish U.S. “energy dominance” around the world.

Wednesday

9 a.m.: Kristi Noem, Homeland Security Department

The South Dakota governor will appear before the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. The rancher and former congresswoman is in line to head one of the government's biggest agencies, integral to Trump's pledge to secure the border and carry out a massive deportation operation.

9:30 a.m.: Pam Bondi, Justice Department

The former Florida attorney general makes the first of two scheduled appearances before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She was Trump's pick for attorney general hours after his first choice, former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, withdrew from consideration. Gaetz was facing questions about a federal sex trafficking investigation and a House Ethics Committee inquiry into allegations that he paid for sex, including with a 17-year-old girl.

Bondi is a longtime fixture in Trump's orbit. The attorney general will be one of the most closely watched Cabinet members, given the concern among Democrats that Trump will look to bend the Justice Department to his will.

10 a.m.: Sean Duffy, Transportation Department

The former Wisconsin congressman who was also a co-host on Fox Business will be questioned by the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. The department oversees pipelines, railroads, cars, trucks, airlines and mass transit systems, as well as funding for highways.

10 a.m.: John Ratcliffe, CIA

Ratcliffe, director of national intelligence for the final months of Trump’s first term, goes before Senate Intelligence Committee. The former Texas congressman is in line to lead the nation's premier spy agency, responsible for foreign covert operations and collecting data on U.S. adversaries.

10 a.m.: Marco Rubio, State Department

The Florida senator has served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which is considering his nomination to be secretary of state. As head of the State Department, job, Rubio would oversee the U.S. foreign service, advise Trump on diplomatic appointments and conduct negotiations with foreign leaders on behalf of the administration.

10 a.m.: Chris Wright, Energy Department

The fossil fuel executive, who has been one of the industry’s loudest voices against efforts to fight climate change, appears before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. The secretary oversees energy generation and use in the United States as well as the nation's nuclear weapon stockpile. Wright would also join Burgum on the National Energy Council.

1 p.m.: Russell Vought, Office of Management and Budget

Vought, OMB director during Trump's first term, goes before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Vought was closely involved with Project 2025, a conservative blueprint for Trump’s second term that the Republican nominee tried to distance himself from during the campaign. The budget director oversees the building of the president’s budget and review of proposed regulations.

Thursday

10 a.m.: Scott Turner, Housing and Urban Development Department

The former NFL player who ran the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council in Trump's first term appears at a hearing before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. Turner is a professional mentor, pastor and former Texas House member. HUD is charged with addressing the nation’s housing needs and fair housing laws, and oversees housing for the poorest Americans.

10 a.m.: Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency

The former New York congressman appears before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. The agency is tasked with matters pertaining to environmental protection, conducting assessments, research, education and maintaining and enforcing national standards.

10:15 a.m.: Bondi, Day 2 before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

10:30 a.m.: Scott Bessent, Treasury Department

The billionaire money manager from South Carolina takes questions from members of the Senate Finance Committee. Bessent would be the first openly LGBTQ Senate-confirmed Cabinet member in a Republican administration. The treasury chief helps formulate financial, economic, and tax policy, and manage the public debt.

Dates not yet confirmed

Hearings are not yet scheduled for all of Trump's choices, including some of the most contentious:

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Labor Department

Tulsi Gabbard, Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health and Human Services Department

Howard Lutnick, Commerce Department

Linda McMahon, Education Department

Kash Patel, FBI

Brooke Rollins, Agriculture Department

Elise Stefanik, U.N. ambassador

