Trump's Accountants: 10 Years' Worth of Financial Statements No Longer Valid

Donald Trump's accountants have informed the Trump Organization that 10 years' worth of the former president's financial statements can no longer be relied upon -- and instructed his company to tell all of his lenders the same.

The letter from Mazars to the Trump Organization's chief legal officer was dated Feb. 9, and was disclosed Monday by the New York attorney general's office, part of a filing in the office's ongoing battle with Trump attempting to compel his testimony in a civil investigation.

It covers financial documents prepared for Trump for the 10 fiscal years that ended Jun 30, 2011 through June 30, 2020, including almost all of his presidency.

"We have come to this conclusion based, in part, upon the filings made by the New York Attorney General on January 18, 2022, our own investigation, and information received from internal and external sources," Mazars general counsel William Kelly wrote.

"While we have not concluded that the various financial statements, as a whole, contain material discrepancies, based on the totality of the circumstances, we believe our advice to you to no longer rely upon those financial statements is appropriate."

This is a developing story.