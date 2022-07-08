Jan. 6 House Committee

Trump White House Counsel Testifies Before Jan. 6 Panel

Pat Cipollone is answering the committee's questions a source told NBC

Ting Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone has been willing to answer questions from the House Jan. 6 committee during his interview on Friday, a source familiar with the first part of his testimony told NBC News.

“He’s been a cooperative witness within the parameters of his desire to protect executive privilege for the office of general counsel,” the source said. 

The panel subpoenaed Cipollone last month after Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide in the White House, described the lawyer's efforts to control Trump on Jan. 6 and the days beforehand. The committee's vice chair Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has described Cipollone, who was still meeting with the committee in the early afternoon, as a critical witness.

Jan. 6 House CommitteePat CipolloneJan. 6 Riot
