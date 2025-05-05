Trump to announce DC will host 2027 NFL draft

President Donald Trump plans to announce Monday that D.C. will host the 2027 NFL draft, as first reported by Axios and confirmed by NBC News.

The goal is to hold the 2027 NFL draft on the National Mall, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Trump is expected to make the announcement alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris and other Commanders executives.

According to the president's official schedule, he is planning to make a "sports announcement" at 1 p.m. in the Oval Office.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This comes just days after a plan was announced to bring the Commanders back to the District with a new stadium at the RFK site.

Goodell appeared with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Harris at that announcement last Monday and even hinted that the new stadium could increase the District’s chances of getting a Super Bowl.

On the National Mall early Monday, people who spoke with News4 said they hope the NFL draft will be good for D.C.’s economy.

“I think it's great for business, man. It brings, you know, good traffic to Washington, D.C., and at a time when businesses, especially small businesses, are struggling, it brings traffic,” Kim Heins said.

“I think it's a lot of nostalgia for some of the older fans of Washington, and I think really good for the city in general,” another woman said.