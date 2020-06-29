Trump Suspended From Twitch as Reddit Shuts Down Supporters' Forum

Reddit said Monday it was banning about 2,000 subreddits, including "The_Donald," where supporters of President Donald Trump had gathered, in a crackdown the tech company said was aimed at communities that promote hate, NBC News reports.

“All communities on Reddit must abide by our content policy in good faith. We banned r/The_Donald because it has not done so, despite every opportunity,” Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said in a post on the site.

The announcement came on the same day that Twitch, a live streaming service, temporarily banned Trump for “hateful conduct.” The company, which is owned by Amazon, said in a statement that politicians had to follow the same rulebook for using its site as anyone else, and it cited Trump’s comments about Mexican immigrants.

