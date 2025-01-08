Donald Trump

Trump asks Supreme Court to block New York hush money sentencing

A sentencing hearing is set for Friday, with Trump saying he is protected by presidential immunity

By Lawrence Hurley | NBC News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 30: Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court for his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. Judge Juan Merchan gave the jury instructions, and deliberations are entering their second day. The former president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images)
Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to block criminal proceedings in his hush money case in New York, with a sentencing hearing scheduled for Friday.

The court has asked New York prosecutors to respond to Trump's request by Thursday morning, giving the justices time to act before the sentencing proceeding.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"This Court should enter an immediate stay of further proceedings in the New York trial court to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the Presidency and the operations of the federal government," Trump's lawyers wrote in the new filing.

They argue that the case should not go forward because Trump was protected by presidential immunity, as recognized by the Supreme Court earlier this year.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"The Supreme Court’s historic decision on Immunity, the Constitution, and established legal precedent mandate that this meritless hoax be immediately dismissed," Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

On Tuesday, a New York appeals court judge declined to block the sentencing.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Wildfires 40 mins ago

Live updates: Wildfires rage through Southern California

Wildfires 1 hour ago

Thousands flee as destructive wildfires burn in and around Los Angeles

Trump was convicted in May of falsifying records related to hush money that his then-attorney Michael Cohen paid adult film star Stormy Daniels in the closing days of the 2016 presidential election. Daniels testified she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, a claim he has denied.

Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the trial, initially postponed Trump’s scheduled sentencing in July in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling setting a new standard for presidential immunity that month.

But Merchan later concluded Trump does not have immunity until he is sworn in as president. He then directed Trump’s sentencing on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to take place Friday morning.

The Supreme Court's contentious presidential immunity ruling came in the separate case in which Trump was charged with seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. With Trump about to become president again, that case has now been dropped.

Trump's Supreme Court request was filed by lawyer D. John Sauer, who the president-election intends to appoint as solicitor general, his administration's top courtroom advocate. Another Trump lawyer listed on the filing, Todd Blanche, is Trump's pick to be deputy attorney general.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.  More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us