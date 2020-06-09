Trump Slurs 75-Year-Old Buffalo Protester Hospitalized After Police Shove

President Donald Trump, who has long sowed disinformation on Twitter, on Tuesday spread an unfounded conspiracy theory about a 75-year-old man hospitalized after he was pushed by a police officer during a peaceful protest last week in Buffalo, New York.

Viral video showed activist Martin Gugino approach officers then stumble and fall after pushed back during a protest for racial justice Thursday at Buffalo City Hall soon after the city's 8 p.m. curfew. The video also showed an officer who appeared to try to approach Gugino brushed aside as he lay on the ground with blood pooling near his ear.

Medics at the scene quickly gave first aid to Gugino, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told MSNBC.

Gugino was said to be in serious but stable condition at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo as of Saturday. Witnesses described the protest as peaceful and an attorney statement said Gugino is "a longtime peaceful protester, human rights advocate, and overall fan of the US Constitution for many years," NBC affiliate WGRZ reported.

Amid outcry over video of the incident, two Buffalo officers, Robert McCabe, 32, and Aaron Torgalski, 39, were suspended without pay then charged with second-degree assault. They have pleaded not guilty and 57 members of the Buffalo Police Department's Emergency Response team quit the task force in solidarity with their colleagues.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn described the two charged officers having "clearly crossed the line."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been among those who have condemned the actions by the officers involved.

Trump claimed on Twitter without any evidence Tuesday that Gugino "could be an ANTIFA provocateur," may have had a "scanner," and that he "fell harder than was pushed." Trump tagged his tweet with a reference to One America News, a right-wing media outlet that often amplifies conspiracies. Gugino could be seen holding a cell phone in the video, which a One America News segment focused on without attributing any evidence for the conspiracy.