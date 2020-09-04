Trump Says He's Reversing Pentagon Plan to Defund Star and Stripes Newspaper

Amid growing opposition, President Donald Trump said Friday he plans to reverse a Pentagon plan to defund Stars and Stripes, the iconic independent newspaper distributed to military bases and U.S. service members stationed around the world.

The fate of the storied publication garnered new attention this week after a bipartisan group of senators sent a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper demanding that it be saved.

In February, Esper announced $5 billion in cuts to the department’s budget of more than $700 billion, including axing $15.5 million to keep the publication afloat.

