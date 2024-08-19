Trump says he would offer Tesla CEO Elon Musk a Cabinet slot, but might end EV tax credit

Donald Trump said he would offer Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk a role in his administration if he defeats Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

Trump, who is the Republican nominee, said he would consider eliminating a $7,500 tax credit for certain new electric vehicles.

Tesla sells EVs.

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said he would offer Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk a Cabinet position or an advisory role in his administration if he wins a second term in the White House.

Trump told Reuters in an interview that he would tap Musk for such a position "if he would do it."

But the Republican nominee also said he would consider getting rid of a $7,500 tax credit for certain new electric vehicles. That could affect business for Tesla, which sells EVs.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"Tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing," Trump told Reuters after a campaign event in York, Pennsylvania.

Musk endorsed Trump in July, shortly after the former president narrowly survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in western Pennsylvania.

Trump is set to face Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, in November's election.