Trump says he wants to face Harris in 3 debates in September

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would be open to debating Vice President Kamala Harris three times in September.

Speaking during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump said, "I think it’s very important to have debates," and added that he accepted invitations from NBC News, Fox News and ABC News.

During his announcement, Trump seemingly got some of the dates incorrect. Both ABC News and the Trump campaign later clarified that the ABC News debate would take place on Sept. 10. The Fox News debate was previously proposed for Sept. 4.

A source familiar with the plans said that the NBC News one was set for Sept. 25, which was one of the options the network gave the campaigns as a date.

Trump had previously said he would skip an ABC News debate that was scheduled for Sept. 10 with President Joe Biden.

Trump also said that the campaign has agreed to a vice presidential debate on CBS News, adding that his running mate, Ohio GOP Sen. JD Vance, "has really stepped up. He’s doing a fantastic job."

NBC News reached out to the Harris campaign and the four networks for comment.

NBC News' Garrett Haake and Jesse Rodriguez contributed.

