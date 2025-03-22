Trump revokes access to classified material for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton and Biden officials

President Donald Trump in a Friday night memo rescinded any existing security clearances and access to classified information for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Kamala Harris and various other officials, NBC News reported.

"I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information," the executive memo reads. "I hereby direct every executive department and agency head to take all additional action as necessary and consistent with existing law to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals and to immediately rescind their access to classified information."

Representatives for Harris and Clinton did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday night.

The memo also states that the people named — 15 in all — will not have access to classified briefings or the ability to access secure U.S. government facilities without an escort.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Others named in the directive include former Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former national security adviser Jake Sullivan and New York Attorney General Letitia James. It also applies to any members of the Biden family.

Many of the people in Trump's memo already had their clearances revoked this month by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The State Department indicated in 2018 that Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election, had her security clearance withdrawn that year, at her request. It’s unclear if her clearance was later reinstated.

Trump in February said he was cutting off former President Joe Biden's access to intelligence information.

Earlier this week, Trump said he was terminating Secret Service protection for Biden's two adult children: Hunter and Ashley Biden.

Among the first action's Trump took in January was rescinding the security clearance of at least 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter during the 2020 campaign suggesting the contents of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden had the “classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here: