Trump administration

Trump picks Anthony Salisbury for deputy homeland security advisor

Anthony Salisbury is currently a Miami Homeland Security Investigations special agent in charge.

By NBC6

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen a Miami Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agent in charge as his nominee for deputy homeland security advisor. 

In his current role, Anthony W. Salisbury “manages all of HSI's complex Federal Law Enforcement investigative programs related to National Security and smuggling violations, including counter-proliferation, financial crimes, commercial fraud, human trafficking, human smuggling, narcotics smuggling, transnational,” the former president shared in a post on Truth Social. 

He has previously served as the acting deputy executive associate director of HSI in Miami, and supervised the activities of HSI offices throughout the Republic of Mexico as the deputy attaché.

In his post, Trump wrote: “Tony will bring his vast Law Enforcement, counter-narcotics, and counter-cartel experience to the White House where he will serve under Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor.”

Miller is Trump’s pick for deputy chief of policy, longtime adviser and an immigration hard-liner, AP News reports

In September, Salisbury spoke about his department after the seizure of a plane belonging to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"Today's actions is just a testament that HSI, as the principle investigative arm of Homeland Security, we have the expertise, we have the reach, and we have the global partnerships in order to affect change against anybody including powerful government heads that think they are untouchable," he said at the time from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationDonald TrumpMiami
