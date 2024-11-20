Trump administration

Trump picks Linda McMahon for education secretary

McMahon led the Small Business Administration during Trump’s initial term from 2017 to 2019

By The Associated Press

Linda McMahon, former Administrator of Small Business Administration, speaking during the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President-elect Donald Trump is nominating the billionaire professional wrestling mogul Linda McMahon to be secretary of the Education Department, tasked with overseeing an agency Trump has promised to dismantle.

McMahon led the Small Business Administration during Trump’s initial term from 2017 to 2019 and twice ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for the U.S. Senate in Connecticut.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

McMahon served on the Connecticut Board of Education for a year starting in 2009 and has spent years on the board of trustees for Sacred Heart University in Connecticut. She’s seen as a relative unknown in education circles, though she has expressed support for charter schools and school choice.

"Linda will use her decades of Leadership experience, and deep understanding of both Education and Business, to empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World," Trump said in a release. "We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Donald Trump has vowed to take action on various issues on his first day in office.

This is a developing story

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us