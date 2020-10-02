coronavirus pandemic

Trump Not the First President to Be Infected in a Pandemic

President Woodrow Wilson contracted the Spanish flu

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pandemic was ravaging America, thousands were dead or dying, and the president was infected.

His name was Woodrow Wilson and one century ago he was in a situation similar to the position Donald Trump finds himself in now.

Only then, the illness that laid Wilson low had been dubbed the Spanish flu, not the coronavirus that has infected Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and more than 7 million other Americans.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Donald Trump 8 hours ago

Trump, First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19. Here's What We Know

president trump 5 hours ago

Where Trump Has Been and Whom He's Seen

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicDonald TrumpWoodrow Wilson
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us