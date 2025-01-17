Trump's inauguration ceremony moved indoors due to frigid weather forecast

President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony is moving indoors to the Capitol rotunda, because of a frigid weather forecast in the nation's capital Monday, the president-elect announced on social media Friday.

Inauguration day is often cold, but Monday looks to be especially so. The high is expected to be roughly 20 degrees, with a low of 6 degrees, and strong winds.

The last time the ceremony was held indoors was Ronald Reagan's second inauguration; the parade was also canceled that year.

"I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather," Trump announced on his social media platform, Truth Social. "The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!"

"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way," he added. "It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!)."

The change will deprive Trump of the chance to draw a massive crowd on the National Mall to see him sworn in — no doubt something of a disappointment for a man who is obsessed with crowd sizes.

Trump will also be holding an indoor rally on Sunday at Capitol One Arena in downtown Washington.

In his Truth Social post Friday, he also announced that supporters will be able to watch the inauguration ceremony from the arena on Monday as well.

"We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade," he posted. "I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In.

