Trump: ‘I Don’t Believe That Bernie Said’ a Woman Can’t Win in 2020

At a rally, Trump called Sanders "a nasty guy"

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally
Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump weighed in Tuesday night on the feud between Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., telling supporters at a campaign rally in Milwaukee that he did not believe Sanders had said that a woman could not win the 2020 presidential election.

“I don’t believe that he said this,” Trump said, referring to reports that during a private conversation in 2018 Sanders told Warren he did not think a woman could win in 2020 — a statement the Sanders campaign has denied.

“I don’t know him, I don’t particularly like him, he’s a nasty guy,” Trump continued, while defending Sanders and arguing “it’s just not the kind of a thing he’d say.”

