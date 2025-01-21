Trump administration

Trump fired four top immigration court officials hours after taking office

The firings targeted civil servants who were not politically appointed and came without cause or warning, one of those fired said.

By Julia Ainsley | NBC News

President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Trump administration fired four top officials at the Justice Department’s Executive Office of Immigration Review, which oversees U.S. immigration courts, late Monday.

The officials were the chief immigration judge, Sheila McNulty; the acting director of the Executive Office of Immigration Review, Mary Cheng; the office's general counsel, Jill Anderson; and its head of policy, Lauren Alder Reid.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

All were civil servants, not political appointees. Alder Reid said they were not given any warning.

“My career Senior Executive Service colleagues and I are shocked and severely disappointed in the decision to remove us from our positions without notice or cause," she said. "We have dedicated our careers to upholding the rule of law, regardless of the administration. Our continued pursuit of justice will not be diminished."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Donald Trump 7 hours ago

Trump highlights partnership investing $500 billion in AI

Trump administration 4 hours ago

Senators receive affidavit containing new allegations against Pete Hegseth, who denies the claims

The four fired officials had decades of experience leading the nation's overburdened immigration courts. The Justice Department employs more than 700 immigration judges, who decide whether migrants seeking asylum in the United States can remain in the country legally. The court system faces a record backlog of more than 3 million cases.

Spokespeople for the Trump administration and the Executive Office of Immigration Review did not immediately respond to request for comment on the firings.

The firings came shortly after President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders related to immigration Monday night. The Day 1 orders and firings follow Trump’s promises on the campaign trail to issue mass deportations and reshape the American immigration system immediately after taking office.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationImmigration
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us