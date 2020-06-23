Donald Trump

Trump Family Asks Court to Block Tell-All Book by President's Niece Mary

Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, sought a restraining order against Mary Trump and the publisher Simon & Schuster in Queens County Surrogate’s Court in New York

By Dan Mangan | CNBC

Go Nakamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

What to Know

  • President Trump has said that Mary Trump signed a nondisclosure agreement when she settled a court fight related to the estate
  • Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, has sought a restraining order against Mary Trump and her publisher Simon & Schuster in Queens County Surrogate’s Court in New York, the same court that handled the estate of the president’s late father, Fred Trump Sr., according to The New York Times
  • Mary’s book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” is scheduled to be published July 28

The family of President Donald Trump is asking a court to block the publication of a forthcoming tell-all book written by Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, her lawyer and publisher confirmed Tuesday.

The New York Times, citing a person familiar with the matter, first reported Tuesday afternoon that Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, sought a restraining order against Mary Trump and the publisher Simon & Schuster in Queens County Surrogate’s Court in New York.

That is the same court that handled the estate of the president’s late real estate developer father, Fred Trump Sr. Mary is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president’s late older brother.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Anthony Fauci 18 hours ago

Fauci: Next Few Weeks Critical to Tamping Down Virus Spikes

Roger Stone 3 hours ago

Prosecutor: Trump Ally Roger Stone Was ‘Treated Differently'

President Trump has said that Mary Trump, 55, signed a nondisclosure agreement when she settled a court fight related to the estate.

“She’s not allowed to write a book,” Trump told the news site Axios last week.

The White House declined to comment for this article.

Mary’s book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” is scheduled to be published on July 28. Despite no physical copies being available for sale yet, the book is No. 5 on the Amazon.com bestseller list as a result of pre-publication sales.

The Daily Beast earlier reported the existence of the nondisclosure agreement, and the expectation that Mary Trump would out herself in the book as having been the primary source for the Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning series about President Trump’s finances. 

The Times stories relied on tax returns by the president’s father, Fred Trump Sr., and other private family financial records.

Simon & Schuster on its website says Mary Trump’s book is a“revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him.”

The cover of Mary L. Trump's new book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man."
Simon & Schuster
The cover of Mary L. Trump's new book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man."

Robert Trump told The Times in a statement Tuesday that he was “deeply disappointed” in his niece’s decision.

“Her attempt to sensationalize and mischaracterize our family relationship after all of these years for her own financial gain is both a travesty and injustice to the memory of my late brother, Fred, and our beloved parents,” Robert Trump said.

Mary Trump’s lawyer, Theodore Boutrous, in a statement provided to CNBC, said, “President Trump and his siblings seek to suppress a book that will discuss matters of utmost public importance.”

“They are pursuing this unlawful prior restraint because they do not want the public to know the truth.  The courts will not tolerate this brazen violation of the First Amendment,” Boutrous said.

Simon & Schuster in a statement said, “As the plaintiff and his attorney well know, the courts take a dim view of prior restraint, and this attempt to block publication will meet the same fate as those that have gone before.”

In "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man", Mary Trump has written a compelling personal story of worldwide significance, and we look forward to helping her tell her story,” the publisher said. 

Trump several days ago lost a court battle to try to stop publication of a memoir by his former national security advisor John Bolton.

Simon & Schuster is also the publisher of Bolton’s book, entitled,  “The Room Where it Happened.”

That book, which went on sale this week, is No. 1 on the Amazon bestseller list.

This story first appeared on CNBC.com. More from CNBC:

Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpSIMON & SCHUSTER
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us