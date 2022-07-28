Trump Defends Hosting Saudi-Backed Golf Tournament by Falsely Claiming ‘Nobody's Gotten to the Bottom of 9/11'

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday defended hosting a Saudi-funded tournament at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J., by casting doubt on any connection between Saudi Arabia and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

When asked to respond to harsh criticism from families of Sept. 11 victims who are urging Americans to protest the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament, Trump suggested there was still uncertainty surrounding the attacks.

“Well, nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately, and they should have,” Trump said.

The LIV Golf series is set to begin, but what is it and who's playing?

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.