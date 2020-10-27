2020 Presidential Race

Trump Campaign Website Hacked

"This site was seized," read a message on the site

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway on October 27, 2020 in West Salem, Wisconsin.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump's campaign website appeared to fall victim to hackers on Tuesday night.

"This site was seized," read a message that was briefly posted on a page at donaldjtrump.com. The "world has had enough of the fake news spreaded daily" by the president, the message continued.

The site appeared to go offline soon after, and was restored minus the hacked message a short time later.

