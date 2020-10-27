Trump Campaign Website Hacked

President Donald Trump's campaign website appeared to fall victim to hackers on Tuesday night.

"This site was seized," read a message that was briefly posted on a page at donaldjtrump.com. The "world has had enough of the fake news spreaded daily" by the president, the message continued.

The site appeared to go offline soon after, and was restored minus the hacked message a short time later.

